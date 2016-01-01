Overview of Dr. Saurabh Gandhi, DO

Dr. Saurabh Gandhi, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Deckerville Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Gandhi works at St. Clair Nephrology in Port Huron, MI with other offices in East China, MI and Sandusky, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.