Overview of Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD

Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.