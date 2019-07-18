Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD
Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr Gupta and his team with Dr Slater performed a TAVR on me in July 2019 at St. Charles. Dr. Gupta is an amazing interventional cardiologist but also an even more amazing person. He is humble, kind, empathetic, treats you as an individual and and very involved in your care. I would refer Dr Gupta and his team to anyone that I cared about with confidence. Thank you Dr. Gupta for saving my life.
About Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902873177
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.