Overview of Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD

Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Gupta works at St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.