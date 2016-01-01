See All Interventional Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Gauhati Medical College and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Joshi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-3570
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test

Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    About Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Assamese and Hindi
    • 1891040606
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Saint Vincent Medical Hospital
    • Saint Vincent Medical Hospital
    • Gauhati Medical College
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Joshi’s profile.

    Dr. Joshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

