Overview

Dr. Saurabh Kapur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med. Coll. (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kapur works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.