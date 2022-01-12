Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehandru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Mehandru works at
Locations
-
1
Icahn Building1425 Madison Ave Rm 12-20D, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Faculty Practice Associates5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Mehandru. He took his time with me when explaining my procedure. And he answered all of my questions. Within seconds of meeting him, I could tell I was in very good hands with someone who was authentic, caring, and overall, just a wonderful person.
About Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1972536035
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehandru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehandru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehandru using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehandru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehandru works at
Dr. Mehandru speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehandru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehandru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehandru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehandru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.