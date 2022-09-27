Dr. Saurabh Pande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Pande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saurabh Pande, MD
Dr. Saurabh Pande, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Pande works at
Dr. Pande's Office Locations
-
1
The Kidney MD10470 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 105, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 505-7608Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pande?
My 91-year-old mother fell in love with Dr. Pande. He was very attentive, kind, friendly, and professional. He gave us clear information on how to stay healthy. My Mother couldn't get over what a nice doctor he was and I absolutely agree. He is the best!
About Dr. Saurabh Pande, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689888307
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pande has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pande accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pande works at
Dr. Pande has seen patients for Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pande. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.