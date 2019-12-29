Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of California at San Francisco Medical School|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat / Allergy & Asthma225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
Ratings & Reviews
Hola no nombre es Teresa Jaimes. Soy patients de Dr. Shah. Tuve una cirujia de nariz, decido a Senositis y desviacion de nariz. Fue una cirujia muy organizada, profesional, el Dr. Shah y equipo de enfermeras. No molestias despues de la cirujia. Todo explicado y con mucha pasiencia. La cirujia sin complicaciones. Me siento mucho mejor. Me a ayudando demaciado a mejorar mi estuvo de Vida. Yo recomiendo a Dr. Shah y enfermeras para estos tratamientos, sin riesgos, no complicaciones.
About Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790717957
Education & Certifications
- University of California At San Francisco|University of California, San Francisco
- University of California at San Francisco Medical School|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Animal Allergies and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.