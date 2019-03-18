Overview of Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD

Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Univ School Of Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Century Physicians of Reading LLC in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Chondrocalcinosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.