Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD
Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Univ School Of Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Century Physicians of Reading LLC2760 Century Blvd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Pottstown Hospital
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr. Mehta takes the time to ask questions and help navigate health concerns. He is always very thorough, and if he can’t help, he will find or refer you to someone who will. I always leave his office feeling helped and listened to.
About Dr. Saurin Mehta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245394295
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Chondrocalcinosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.