Overview of Dr. Sausan Campbell, MD

Dr. Sausan Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Campbell works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.