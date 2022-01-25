Overview of Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD

Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



Dr. Teymoorian works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.