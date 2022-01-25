See All Ophthalmologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD

Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Teymoorian works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teymoorian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Memorial Medical Center
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Dr.T is thorough and kind. He has taken very good care of my eyes for several years
    — Jan 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD
    About Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Armenian
    • 1306026281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teymoorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teymoorian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teymoorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teymoorian works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Teymoorian’s profile.

    Dr. Teymoorian has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teymoorian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Teymoorian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teymoorian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teymoorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teymoorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

