Dr. Savely Meyerzon, MD
Dr. Savely Meyerzon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Medical and Mental Art PC307 Ocean View Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Referring my father at the moment. Best psychiatrist. Very intelligent and appreciates your feedback. Respects what medication doesn't work well for you or makes you feel unwell. 10 years with him. Will be with him until he retires.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
