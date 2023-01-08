See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rapid City, SD
Super Profile

Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Barbera works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003975632
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw|University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
    • Bellevue Hospital Nyu Mc
    • NYU Langone Medical Center|NYU MC
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barbera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barbera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbera works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Barbera’s profile.

    Dr. Barbera has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

