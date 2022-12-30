Overview of Dr. Savita Bhat, MD

Dr. Savita Bhat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Bhat works at Savita S Bhat,MD,LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.