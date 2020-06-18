Dr. Savita Khosla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savita Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Savita Khosla, MD
Dr. Savita Khosla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla's Office Locations
-
1
Ob/gyn1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 489-2255
-
2
Valley Medical Group OB-GYN58 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-2255Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:15am - 1:00pmWednesday9:15am - 1:00pmThursday9:15am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Valley Medical Group OB-GYN1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 489-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khosla?
Dr. Khosla and her staff I give an A+ ... This Dr is the most caring Dr I have ever had in 30 yrs. She is tough and caring advising what is the "Best" for ur health. She is no nonsense and will do everything possible to make sure u are healthy and all aspects including emotionally and physically. Her office Assistant Adria will help by going above and beyond in my personal experience... I give them a huge thank you for their attentiveness. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Savita Khosla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1265424238
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hosp
- Irwin Hosp
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Deshbandhu college, New Delhi, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosla works at
Dr. Khosla has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khosla speaks French, Hindi and Punjabi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.