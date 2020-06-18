Overview of Dr. Savita Khosla, MD

Dr. Savita Khosla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Khosla works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.