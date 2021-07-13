See All Oncologists in Madison Heights, MI
Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (45)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD

Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Balaraman works at Oakland Medical Group in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balaraman's Office Locations

  1
    Michigan Healthcare Professionals
    27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 399-4400
  2
    Oakland Medical Group
    27900 Grand River Ave Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-0552
  3
    Beaumont Cancer Center - Royal Oak
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-2446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer





Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Balaraman is caring, thourough and compassionate. She has been my oncologist for 3 years from the time I had stage IV cancer and still now with follow up treatments. Her staff is extremely helpful and kind. Her assistant Jen is also wonderful and caring. I'm grateful they are all in my corner.
    Linda Sauchak — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1083696694
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balaraman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balaraman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaraman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

