Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD
Overview of Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD
Dr. Savitha Balaraman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Michigan Healthcare Professionals27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 399-4400
Oakland Medical Group27900 Grand River Ave Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 477-0552
Beaumont Cancer Center - Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-2446
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Balaraman is caring, thourough and compassionate. She has been my oncologist for 3 years from the time I had stage IV cancer and still now with follow up treatments. Her staff is extremely helpful and kind. Her assistant Jen is also wonderful and caring. I'm grateful they are all in my corner.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Balaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balaraman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaraman.
