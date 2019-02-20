Dr. Savitha Kadakol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadakol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savitha Kadakol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Savitha Kadakol, MD
Dr. Savitha Kadakol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kadakol works at
Dr. Kadakol's Office Locations
Premier Vascular Care, P.C.1701 South Blvd E Ste B75, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 243-3935
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakol?
I see Dr. Kadakol for iron deficiency anemia and needs iron infusions. Her office manager Rand, and her MA Alivia, get patients for infusions in on a timely matter. They explain everything and make sure you are comfortable. I got a call the next day after my appt with the doctor to let me know I was iron deficiency and I needed to schedule infusions. They were able to get me in within a couple of days to start my infusions. Within a week, I was already feeling better. Thank you for all you guys
About Dr. Savitha Kadakol, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477569176
Education & Certifications
- BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadakol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadakol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadakol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakol has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadakol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.