Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their residency with Geo Washington University School Med
Dr. Krishnan works at
Palo Alto Medical Foundation-melchor Pavilion2490 Hospital Dr Ste 111, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7530
Los Gatos - Urogynecology2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 705, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (650) 934-7530
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I believe Dr. Krishnan possibly saved my life!!! Initially my quality of life was extremely effected by my urinary incontinence. Dr. Krishnan preformed a sling surgery, and my life changed for the better ... no more leakage & extremely fast recovery. At the one year followup appointment, she referred me for an ultrasound of my pelvic area. I later found out she suspected I had a cyst, possibly ovarian or fallopian tube. She was right, and when confirmed, referred me to Dr. Pisani (an excellent gyn oncologist) in Mt. View. Dr. Pisani performed a robotic hysterectomy. The cyst was very large, cancerous, and labeled as Stage I. I understand that it is extremely rare for an ovarian cyst to be found at Stage 1 ... normally they are identified as Stage III or Stage IV when found. After surgery I had chemotherapy. All my bloodwork and scans since have been excellent. This is why I believe Dr. Krishnan possibly saved my life by finding the cyst early.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1447323092
- Geo Washington University School Med
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishnan speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
