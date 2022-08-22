Overview of Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD

Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nukal works at Medical Clinic at Higuera in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.