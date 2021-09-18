Overview of Dr. Savitha Shama, MD

Dr. Savitha Shama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mysore India and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Shama works at Milton Medical Group, Alpharetta GA in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.