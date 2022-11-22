Dr. Savitha Shastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savitha Shastry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Savitha Shastry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7826Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Health East Texas Physicians Endocrinology Clinic - Tyler1000 E 5th St Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 594-2666
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Great! Last year I had some problems scheduling my reclast infusion. As a result I ended up having to have an extra blood test—very traumatic for me. I expressed my concern to Dr Shastry. I was very pleasantly surprised when the very next day they called me for an appointment. They said I could come in the next day for the infusion! What a relief!
About Dr. Savitha Shastry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518174465
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
