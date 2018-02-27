Dr. Savitha Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savitha Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Savitha Singh, MD
Dr. Savitha Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9818
Franciscan Healthcare Munster701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-4200
Franciscan Health Dyer5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 932-2300Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Singh was wonderful during a recent procedure that I had done. She was wonderful to my daughter who was my driver. Very caring, very informative.
About Dr. Savitha Singh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477873578
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.