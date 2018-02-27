Overview of Dr. Savitha Singh, MD

Dr. Savitha Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Singh works at Aclfamily Wellness Center in Munster, IN with other offices in Hammond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.