Dr. Savitha Subramanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Savitha Subramanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
UW Lipid Clinic at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Savitha Subramanian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
