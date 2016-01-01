Overview of Dr. Savitha Upadhya, MD

Dr. Savitha Upadhya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from Jagadguru Jaideva Murgrajenora Medical College.



Dr. Upadhya works at MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.