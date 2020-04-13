Overview of Dr. Savitri Motiram, MD

Dr. Savitri Motiram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Russian "People's Friendship" University Med Faculty Moscow Russia.



Dr. Motiram works at Renaissance Health Care Network in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.