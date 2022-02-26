Overview of Dr. Savitri Rambissoon, MD

Dr. Savitri Rambissoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rambissoon works at HOLYOKE MEDICAL CENTER in Holyoke, MA with other offices in Woodsville, NH and Claremont, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.