Dr. Savvas Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savvas Poulos, MD
Overview of Dr. Savvas Poulos, MD
Dr. Savvas Poulos, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Poulos works at
Dr. Poulos' Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2121 Pease St Ste 404, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poulos?
A very charming Dr. All his staff are particularly friendly , experienced. My hand surgery has been a success!
About Dr. Savvas Poulos, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396842084
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulos works at
Dr. Poulos has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.