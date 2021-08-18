Overview of Dr. Sawsan As-Sanie, MD

Dr. Sawsan As-Sanie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. As-Sanie works at Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.