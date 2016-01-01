Overview

Dr. Sawsan Awad, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Awad works at Rush Center for Congenital & Structural Heart Disease in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.