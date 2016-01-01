Dr. Sawsan Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sawsan Awad, MD
Overview
Dr. Sawsan Awad, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Awad works at
Locations
Rush Center for Congenital & Structural Heart Disease1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sawsan Awad, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245437086
Education & Certifications
- Cairo U|University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Cairo U|University of Toledo Medical Center
- Cairo U
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad works at
Dr. Awad has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awad speaks Arabic.
Dr. Awad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.