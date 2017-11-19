Dr. Sawsan Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sawsan Barakat, MD
Overview of Dr. Sawsan Barakat, MD
Dr. Sawsan Barakat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat's Office Locations
- 1 18840 Ventura Blvd Ste 216, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 322-3076
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barakat is very honest and straightforward regarding a diagnosis. She explained my health issues and treatment options to me in a clear and respectful way.
About Dr. Sawsan Barakat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811928484
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakat speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.
