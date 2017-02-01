Dr. Sawsan Kara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sawsan Kara, MD
Overview of Dr. Sawsan Kara, MD
Dr. Sawsan Kara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Kara's Office Locations
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 321-4121
Medwise Center57 EL CAMINO REAL, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 591-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kara is a very compassionate and very knowledgeable in her filed. She takes time to explain and listens to the needs of her patient. I am a mom of a special kid and I know what it means to be understood of the needs of my son, but Dr. Kara is there and will go out of her way to help and address our concern be it medical or social. She has a BIG heart to understand the needs of my special son, I admire her not only as my son's pediatrician but as a mother who really cares.
About Dr. Sawsan Kara, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1912073339
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Pediatrics
