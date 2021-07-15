Overview of Dr. Sawsan Najmey, MD

Dr. Sawsan Najmey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Najmey works at Midstate Rheumatology in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.