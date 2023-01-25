See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winchester, MA
Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD

Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Emmer works at NEW ENGLAND INPATIENT SPECIALIST in Winchester, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emmer's Office Locations

    Winchester Hospital
    41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-9000
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates - Burlington
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2500
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Contraceptive Counseling
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Contraceptive Counseling

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Mass Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Emmer was my OB for my first pregnancy. He was very knowledgeable, kind, responsive, and considerate. Plus, he has a great personality and sense of humor. I am someone with medical phobias and anxiety and he made me feel comfortable and supported throughout my pregnancy. I will definitely be going back to him for future pregnancies!
    Julina F — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639533268
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
