Overview of Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD

Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia



Dr. Aamir works at Emory Health in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.