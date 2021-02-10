Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD
Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
Dr. Aamir's Office Locations
Endocure Corp Dba Gwinnett Endocrinology1800 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 545-8435
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Doctor. I came to my appointment well prepared. Having been newly diagnosed with pre-diabetes from my PCP, I have been doing my research and already changed my diet for the better before my appointment with Dr. Aamir. I had good questions, he had good answers, he ran me through a battery of tests to rule out many things, and gave me resources to help me adjust to a new health condition. The staff was also great.
About Dr. Sayed Aamir, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1083745863
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aamir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aamir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aamir has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aamir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Aamir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aamir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aamir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aamir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.