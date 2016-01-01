Dr. Sayed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sayed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Sayed Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3794
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sayed Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1194160739
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
