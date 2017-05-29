Overview of Dr. Sayed Ali, MD

Dr. Sayed Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at PRINE Health in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.