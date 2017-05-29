Dr. Sayed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sayed Ali, MD
Dr. Sayed Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Nephrology PC1129 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-5570Monday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
My favorite doctor . Very professional, courteous and always returns calls . Great staff and the office is always sparkling clean.
About Dr. Sayed Ali, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194721191
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.