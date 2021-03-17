Dr. Sayed Feghali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Feghali, MD
Overview
Dr. Sayed Feghali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Sayed Feghali Cardiology Assn.6624 Fannin St Ste 1720, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-0200
Pediatric Medical Group4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 797-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend dr. Feghali to my family and friends. We have used him for the last 10 years for both my husband and I. He is a straightforward person that is always honest and caring. There is no other doctor in houston that I trust more than him.
About Dr. Sayed Feghali, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiology
