Dr. Sayed Monis, OD
Overview of Dr. Sayed Monis, OD
Dr. Sayed Monis, OD is an Optometrist in El Centro, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Monis' Office Locations
MD Lab1501 Ocotillo Dr Ste E-1, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 235-4484
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Monis helped me with my pain, had a great experience at the Surgery center staff was great and management made me feel welcomed. She made sure I was scheduled on a timely manner, checked my benefits and explained my coverages. Staff is trained well. Thank you Veronica and Dr. Monis
About Dr. Sayed Monis, OD
- Optometry
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1942480231
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Monis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monis speaks Bengali and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Monis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.