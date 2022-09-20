Dr. Sayed Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Qazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sayed Qazi, MD
Dr. Sayed Qazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi's Office Locations
Nevada Nephrology Consultants2820 W Charleston Blvd Ste D33, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 763-6947
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente doctor
About Dr. Sayed Qazi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1457393225
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn
