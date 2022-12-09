Overview

Dr. Sayed Yossef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Yossef works at SAYED YOSSEF INC in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.