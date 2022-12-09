Dr. Sayed Yossef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yossef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Yossef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sayed Yossef, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
Sayed Yossef Inc3304 Stones Throw Ave, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 707-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
A great physician, very caring, and is willing to sit down and explain everything to his patients would highly recommend
About Dr. Sayed Yossef, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1487657219
Education & Certifications
- W Penn
- Ohio Valley MC
- Ain Shams
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Yossef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yossef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yossef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yossef has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yossef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yossef speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yossef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yossef.
