Dr. Sayeed Hossain, MD
Overview
Dr. Sayeed Hossain, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wilson, NC. They graduated from Mymensingh Medical College and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Hossain works at
Locations
Eastern Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine2303 Wellington Dr SW Ste C, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 991-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. HOSSAIN, I was sent to Dr. Hossain because of my breathing & sleep apnea. On my first visit I waited about 20 minutes for him to come in the examination room. He was loaded with my information and they way he was going to start out to try & make me feel better. Dr. Hossain had my heart checked & has ruled that out as being part of my problem. Dr. Hossain is on top of things & I have been impressed with him from the start. THANK YOU DR. HOSSAIN FOR CARING !!
About Dr. Sayeed Hossain, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College (Brooklyn & Queens)
- Mymensingh Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hossain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hossain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.