Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Dolora Pain Management Associates PC12434 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 755-4333
Dolora Pain Managment Assc PC27301 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 755-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He explains everything well. Give you the opportunity to ask questions and he gives you the answers. He shows concerns for your condition. It explains he does everything to get you to feel better.
About Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1134169477
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University Of Va Med Center
- McKeesport Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Kakatiya Med Coll
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
