Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Dolora Pain Managment Assc PC in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dolora Pain Management Associates PC
    12434 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 755-4333
  2. 2
    Dolora Pain Managment Assc PC
    27301 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 755-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    • 1134169477
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University Of Va Med Center
    • McKeesport Hosp-U Pittsburgh
    • Kakatiya Medical College
    • Kakatiya Med Coll
