Dr. Sayeed Khan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Dolora Pain Managment Assc PC in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.