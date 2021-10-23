Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD
Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Nabi's Office Locations
Center for Urologic Research of Wny LLC6645 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-6224
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Nabi's for years. He is an amazing physician and human being. Brilliant doesn't begin to cover it. Compassionate, caring and dedicated. I wouldn't leave his practice for anything in this world. I recommend him to everyone I know. Tell me about a specialist's office where there is no wait. He's the very best.
About Dr. Sayeed Nabi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1306899380
Education & Certifications
- EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabi speaks Turkish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.