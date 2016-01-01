Overview of Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD

Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Center Of Fudan University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Bilkis works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.