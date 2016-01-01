Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD
Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Center Of Fudan University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Bilkis works at
Dr. Bilkis' Office Locations
1
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Cinco Ranch23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sayeeda Bilkis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225211543
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Of Fudan University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilkis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilkis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilkis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilkis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilkis.
