Overview of Dr. Sayfe Jassim, MD

Dr. Sayfe Jassim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.



Dr. Jassim works at OrthoNebraska Oakview Orthopedic Clinic in Omaha, NE with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.