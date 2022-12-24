Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
Dr. Baez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
- 2 11528 W State Road 84 Ste 1746, Davie, FL 33325 Directions (888) 402-6916
-
3
Psychiatric Consultants, Inc130 S University Dr Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 530-4526
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baez?
She was attentive to my needs and explain options well.
About Dr. Sayonara Baez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1437258035
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Autonomous University of santo Domingo (Uasd) / Department of Medicine / Faculty of Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez works at
Dr. Baez speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.