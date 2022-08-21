Overview of Dr. Sazia Setaruddin, MD

Dr. Sazia Setaruddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LYTTON MEDICAL COLLEGE MYMENSINGH.



Dr. Setaruddin works at Best Medical Care PC in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in South Richmond Hill, NY and Bellerose, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.