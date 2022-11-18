Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumaramangalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD
Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Kumaramangalam works at
Dr. Kumaramangalam's Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Valley Life Center219 Longwood Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumaramangalam?
Our family has been working with Dr. Kumar and his staff for over a year now. Our experience has always been that positive; during visits we are treated with respect, listened to, engaged with, and given all of our options before deciding on treatment. More important for me is that everyone in his care is stable, feeling good without any emotional numbness, and are able to face daily life without the weight of serious psychological symptoms.
About Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417996372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumaramangalam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumaramangalam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumaramangalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumaramangalam works at
Dr. Kumaramangalam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumaramangalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumaramangalam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaramangalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumaramangalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumaramangalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.