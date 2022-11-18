See All Psychiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (24)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD

Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Kumaramangalam works at Tennessee Valley Life Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
Dr. Sherry Thaggard, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Kumaramangalam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Valley Life Center
    219 Longwood Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-6170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kumaramangalam?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Our family has been working with Dr. Kumar and his staff for over a year now. Our experience has always been that positive; during visits we are treated with respect, listened to, engaged with, and given all of our options before deciding on treatment. More important for me is that everyone in his care is stable, feeling good without any emotional numbness, and are able to face daily life without the weight of serious psychological symptoms.
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kumaramangalam to family and friends

    Dr. Kumaramangalam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kumaramangalam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD.

    About Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417996372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumaramangalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumaramangalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumaramangalam works at Tennessee Valley Life Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Kumaramangalam’s profile.

    Dr. Kumaramangalam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumaramangalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumaramangalam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaramangalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumaramangalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumaramangalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scariya Kumaramangalam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.