Dr. Scarlett Boulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scarlett Boulos, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Derm Surgery7515 Main St Ste 240, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-4764Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best skin doctor!
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1851652770
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Pediatric
- Wright State Univserity Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Boulos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulos has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boulos speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulos.
