Overview of Dr. Scarlett Kinley, DPM

Dr. Scarlett Kinley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kinley works at Bay Area Foot & Ankle Inc in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.